Tampa among Fla. metro areas with double-digit increases in home prices

ap By Published: Updated:
For Sale Sign
Feverpitched (via Credit.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Three Florida metro areas had among the greatest increases in home prices nationwide last year.

A new report released last week shows that Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando each had double-digit, year-over-year home price increases in 2016.

The report from the real estate data firm, Attom Data Solutions, says Tampa home prices were up 14 percent, Jacksonville’s were up almost 13 percent and Orlando’s home prices were up more than 10 percent.

Other metro areas that saw double-digit growth in home prices were Denver and Portland.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s