Tampa among Fla. metro areas with double-digit increases in home prices

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Three Florida metro areas had among the greatest increases in home prices nationwide last year.

A new report released last week shows that Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando each had double-digit, year-over-year home price increases in 2016.

The report from the real estate data firm, Attom Data Solutions, says Tampa home prices were up 14 percent, Jacksonville’s were up almost 13 percent and Orlando’s home prices were up more than 10 percent.

Other metro areas that saw double-digit growth in home prices were Denver and Portland.