Politicians respond to Trump’s criticism of federal judge’s ruling

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Trump used social media to attack federal judge James Robart’s decision to temporarily blocked his immigration order.

Trump tweeted, “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned.”

Before this happened, the White House directed the Justice Department to file for an emergency stay that would allow continued enforcement of the executive order.

“When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble!” President Trump tweeted.

Then saying, “What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.?”

Followed by, “Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision.”

The Twitter account known as the unofficial account of the Tennessee Republicans responded, “It’s sad and pathetic that Judge Robart puts his personal ideological preferences over safety of American citizens.”

Not everyone, of course, sees it that way.

Gina Raimondo, the Democratic Governor of Rhode Island, took to social media and said, “The America we love is a welcoming nation. I’m pleased Judge Robart put a hold on POTUS’s unconstitutional and un-American #MuslimBan.”

New York Democratic Senator Chuck Shumer weighed in: “POTUS’s attack on Judge Robart shows a disdain for an ind. judiciary that doesn’t bend to his wishes & lack of respect for the Constitution.”

Laurence Tribe, a professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Law School said, “You are NOT our “country.” Tribe went on to address the President by saying, “You’re sworn to SERVE our country under the Constitution and laws, bound by the judiciary.”

