New survey lists Florida’s most expensive luxury hotels

(WFLA) – If you want to spend as much money as possible on a hotel in Florida, head to the Florida Keys.

A new survey from Miamihotels.org found that the Florida Keys is home to the three most expensive hotels in Florida.

The survey compared cheapest available rates for a double room at Florida luxury hotels during the month of February. February was selected because it is the high season for most Florida destinations, according to the website.

No Tampa Bay area luxury hotels made the list.

If you stay at any one of the hotels, expect to fork out a lot of dough for their least expensive room during high season. Here are the 20 most expensive hotels.

1. Little Palm Island Resort & Spa $1,395

2. The Moorings Villa &Spa (Islamorada) $1,287

3. Sunset Key Cottages (Key West) $1,035

4. Fisher Island Resort $1,030

5. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort $998

6. The Setai (Miami Beach) $992

7. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples $933

8. Faena Hotel Miami Beach $839

9. The Breakers Palm Beach $774

10. Boca Beach Club (Boca Raton,) $771

11. Acqualina Resort & Spa (Sunny Isles Beach) $762

12. La Playa Beach & Golf Resort (Naples) $684

13. Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach $681

14. The Ritz-Carlton, Ft. Lauderdale $681

15. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa (Manalapan) $664

16. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour $643

17. Santa Maria Suites (Key West) $621

18. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne $618

19. The Saint Hotel Key West $587

20. Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Resort $578