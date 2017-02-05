Memorial bench unveiled to honor Lakeland teen

WFLA Web Staff Published: Updated:
kirk-memorial-lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A community came together this weekend to honor a 17-year-old who was hit and killed while walking to his bus stop.

A memorial bench was unveiled for Kalen Kirk, who was hit while crossing Clubhouse Road last May. He later died.

His family tells us their homeowners association offered to put up the bench as a public memorial and Saturday they wanted to celebrate the memorial and Kalen’s memory.

“This is just a gathering of friends, and family, people that loved Kalen, people that know us.. people that don’t even know us.. and that’s the beauty of what we have going on today. It’s about community,” Lisa and Tony Kirk said. His parents tell us there is still work to be done to make the road safer.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s