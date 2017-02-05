Memorial bench unveiled to honor Lakeland teen

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A community came together this weekend to honor a 17-year-old who was hit and killed while walking to his bus stop.

A memorial bench was unveiled for Kalen Kirk, who was hit while crossing Clubhouse Road last May. He later died.

His family tells us their homeowners association offered to put up the bench as a public memorial and Saturday they wanted to celebrate the memorial and Kalen’s memory.

“This is just a gathering of friends, and family, people that loved Kalen, people that know us.. people that don’t even know us.. and that’s the beauty of what we have going on today. It’s about community,” Lisa and Tony Kirk said. His parents tell us there is still work to be done to make the road safer.