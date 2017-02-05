Hillsborough residential fire damages homes, vehicles

NORTHDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – A house fire destroyed a shared garage, two vehicles and damaged two homes early Sunday morning in the Northdale neighborhood of Tampa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a residential fire around 5:30 a.m. on Ranchita Court.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they spotted flames coming from a joint garage in front of two homes.

Responders were able to put out the fire after about 20 minutes, and declared the garage and two vehicles in the driveway as total losses. Both homes suffered damage, displacing one resident who is being assisted by The Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

