Game blog: New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons ready to kick off

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, an attendee snaps a photo of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and team helmets during NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference for Super Bowl 51, in Houston. The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Fox will show the game online for free, but you’re out of luck on phones unless you’re a Verizon customer. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, an attendee snaps a photo of the Vince Lombardi Trophy and team helmets during NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference for Super Bowl 51, in Houston. The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Fox will show the game online for free, but you’re out of luck on phones unless you’re a Verizon customer. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

HOUSTON (WFLA) – The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons are set to kick off the big game at 6:30 p.m.

Country music star Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem prior to the coin toss.

We’re bringing you live, in-game updates, from big plays to touchdowns.

Refresh this page for live updates during the game…

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: 

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s