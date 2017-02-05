Convicted felon arrested on attempted murder charges

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A dispute over a woman has a 43-year-old Bay area man facing an attempted murder charge.

Stephen Michael Kelly was arrested Sunday morning and is being held without bond at the Pinellas County Jail. The incident he is charged in occurred late Saturday night in Palmetto.

According to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report Rick Tatum Jr. and Leslie Ann Vasquez were asleep in their residence on 3rd Ave. West when Kelly somehow got into the home. He began attacking them just before 10:30 pm the report states.

Tatum Jr. suffered a stab wound to his side and Vasquez, 35, was battered by the suspect.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and Kelly fled the scene but was identified by Tatum Jr. and Vasquez. Authorities say he is the female victim’s former boyfriend.

A warrant was issued for Kelly’s arrest and he was apprehended by authorities in Pinellas County.

He is no stranger to law enforcement. Kelly has an extensive criminal history that includes a stint in the state prison system. His prior convictions include burglary, battery and fleeing to elude charges.