Bay area radio personality continues to mourn daughter’s death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For three long years, a popular Tampa Bay area radio personality has lived with two burning questions: Who killed his daughter and why?

Dave Sizemore, who goes by name Dave “Flashman” Morgan on during his afternoon drive-slot on Q105 visited his daughter’s grave on Sunday afternoon. ‘Flash,’ was surrounded by family members, friends and listeners.

It was February 5, 2014 when his daughter, 21-year old Chelsea Sizemore and her boyfriend, 28-year old Eric Salabirria were found dead in their north Tampa home. Chelsea’s two-year old daughter was also in the home but was not harmed. Investigators with the Tampa Police Department say the pair died from upper body trauma.

The killer or killers have not been caught and Sizemore says the unanswered questions are perhaps the most difficult aspect of coping with the tragedy.

“The part of not knowing, and not knowing where this is going, it’s horrible. It sucks,” explained Sizemore. “I mean there’s nothing worse that I can think of other than not knowing who took your daughter’s life, and now it’s been going on three years now.”

When Chelsea was killed, “Flash,” was working part-time at Q105. He credits friends for raising the money for his daughter’s final expenses.

“They raised every penny that helped me bury my child for lack of a better term,” he says. “It just goes to show you the positivity of the human spirit and everything that goes along with it.”

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this double homicide, who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You can also report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones and Droids.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

