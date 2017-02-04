Pasco deputies seek man who punched bus driver Friday afternoon in Holiday

A surveillance camera on the bus shows the suspect talking to the driver before things turned physical.
HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who battered a bus driver Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 4 pm on a Pasco County Public Transportation bus near the intersection of US 19 and Flora Ave. According to a PSCO report the suspect and the driver got into a verbal dispute that turned physical.

The bus driver suffered a bloody lip and a torn shirt during the altercation. Surveillance video taken from the bus shows a man wearing an orange shirt, glasses and a hat.

A witness told deputies the suspect had two tear drop tattoos underneath his right eye and a star tattoo under his left eye.

If you recognize the man in the picture or have any other information about the incident, please contact the Pasco County Sheriff Office’s tip line at 1-800-706-2488.

 

 

 

