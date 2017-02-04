Largo man loses limousine, sent to prison for transporting methamphetamine

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
Bulgakov, 40, was arrested by Clearwater Police in April.
Bulgakov, 40, was arrested by Clearwater Police in April.

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man caught carrying a large quantity of methamphetamine and a safe containing $113,000 in cash during a traffic stop near Clearwater Beach was sentenced Friday to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison.

Zhenya Bulgakov was also ordered to forfeit a Hummer limousine as part of a plea agreement reached in September. Authorities say he purchased the vehicle with proceeds from selling illegal narcotics.

According to court documents Clearwater Police pulled over the 40-year-old Largo man and a passenger on April 29, 2016. Authorities confiscated the cash and approximately 360 grams of 99% pure meth.

Prior to that arrest, Bulgakov had purchased, transported and sold more than 14 pounds of the illegal drug. Investigators say he had also set up a similar transaction to occur in the near future.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Gregory T. Nolan.

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s