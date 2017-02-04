Investigation: ‘Drug use’ by state attorney’s office staff

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Internal paperwork from the state attorney’s office shows a “rubber ducky filled with cocaine” was part of a wild party that led to the firing of six women.

The stunning news came just two weeks after new State Attorney Aramis Ayala was sworn in. On the courthouse steps, she told reporters Jan. 20, “Following an internal administrative investigation, two assistant state attorneys and four victim advocates were involved. They are no longer employed with my office.”

NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News, obtained nearly 200 pages of the investigative findings from the case. They tell the story of a group of women inside the state attorney’s office who used, or witnessed others in the group using, cocaine and marijuana on multiple occasions.

The investigative report details a close-knit group that came unraveled Jan. 9 with this text message from one of them, reading, “ok I think this is nuts that no one will tell me what I’m at least accused of.”

That victim advocate had a boyfriend who was an Orange County Sheriff’s Office drug agent. She told him that while at a bachelorette party for herself in New Orleans with two other victim advocates and a prosecutor, “she just mentioned that she did a lot of cocaine.” When interviewed by investigators, the four admitted knowing of cocaine at the party being hidden in a “rubber ducky” and two confessed that “cocaine was snorted through a dollar bill.”

The Sheriff’s Office drug agent reported his now former girlfriend’s story, launching Ayala’s investigation.

A second prosecutor who was not on the trip admitted to “smoking marijuana” before with several of the others, and a fourth victim advocate admitted to knowledge of “illegal drug use on other occasions.” All six, who were hired prior to Ayala’s taking office, were “terminated.”

Ayala declined comment for this report.

Since none of the six are being criminally charged, due to lack of evidence, WESH 2 News is not identifying them.

