Clearwater man sentenced to federal prison for producing child pornography

Pollitt was arrested in November, 2015.
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A 40-year-old Clearwater man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Friday for production of child pornography.

United States District Court Judge Charlene Honeywell also ordered Paul Dale Pollitt III to forfeit a cellphone he used to commit the crimes. Pollitt III entered a plea of guilty on November 15th.

His arrest was the culmination of an undercover operation targeting criminals with a sexual interest in children. Investigators say Pollitt III responded to an online advertisement, chatted with an undercover officer believing him to a person with similar interests.

The suspect traded multiple sexually explicit images with the officer before he was arrested and his electronic devices seized. Court documents indicate Pollitt III had been chatting with anonymous people online about molesting a child for over a year.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

 

 

