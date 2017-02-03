Woman stabs would-be rapist outside Clermont apartment complex, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. (WESH) — A woman stabbed a man as he attacked and then tried to rape her at an apartment complex in Clermont early Thursday, deputies said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said an attack was reported at the Ashton Chase Apartments around 1 a.m.

Deputies found Robert Pascual, 21, bleeding under a stairwell at the complex.

A woman told investigators she just parked near an apartment when a man she’d never seen before opened her driver’s side door and pulled her from the car.

She said the man, who investigators later identified as Pascual, tried to rape her. She managed to get away, grab a knife from the storage compartment in her car and then stabbed him, deputies said.

Pascual was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for his stab wounds. He is in stable condition. Pascual is expected to be charged with battery, sexual battery and false imprisonment.

The woman was evaluated at a local hospital.