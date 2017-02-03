WFLA, Humane Society of Tampa Bay gear up for Facebook Live ‘Buddy Bowl’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the most adorable tradition before the Big Game: cute, cuddly animals participating in football games of their own.

What if you were able to bring one of those pups you see participating home to your family?

News Channel 8’s Daisy Ruth is heading to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Sunday for our Buddy Bowl!

Two teams of adoptable puppies are squaring off, and you can see all the fun LIVE on News Channel 8’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.

You may just find your ‘furever’ friend before kickoff!

