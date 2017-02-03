WFLA, Humane Society of Tampa Bay gear up for Facebook Live ‘Buddy Bowl’

By Published: Updated:
humanesocietygraphic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the most adorable tradition before the Big Game: cute, cuddly animals participating in football games of their own.

What if you were able to bring one of those pups you see participating home to your family?

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay makes the gridiron for pups to play on.
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay makes the gridiron for pups to play on.

News Channel 8’s Daisy Ruth is heading to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay on Sunday for our Buddy Bowl!

Related: See animals available for adoption right now

Two teams of adoptable puppies are squaring off, and you can see all the fun LIVE on News Channel 8’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m.

You may just find your ‘furever’ friend before kickoff!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

>>back to WFLA.com for more top stories 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s