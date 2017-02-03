Valentine’s Day contest with Gold & Diamond Source

WATCH TO WIN VALENTINE’S DAY CONTEST! Watch News Channel 8 at 8p on Great 38, every night 2/6-2/10, for a chance to win $380 to Gold & Diamond Source! Look for the word of the night, then go to our Facebook page and post the word under the correct contest post. Each day, one winner will be randomly selected to win.Good luck!

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. The Great 38 GDS Valentine’s Day Contest (the “ Promotion ”) is sponsored by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. d/b/a WTTA-TV The Great 38 (“ Great 38 ”) and Gold & Diamond Source (“ GDS ”) (together, the “ Promotion Parties ”). Promotion is only offered in the Great 38 viewing area in Florida counties of Hillsborough, Highlands, Hernando, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus, Sarasota, Manatee, Polk and Hardee (the “ Promotion Area “). Void outside the Promotion Area and where prohibited.

Promotion is subject to all federal, state and local laws. Great 38 shall be entitled to interpret these Official Rules as needed — including but not limited to rules regarding entries, deadlines, winner selection, prize restrictions, and eligibility — and all its decisions are final. By participating, you irrevocably, fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by these Official Rules and waive any right to claim ambiguity in these Official Rules and or any other Promotion-related advertising or materials.

Promotion begins on February 6, 2017 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (“ ET ”). Final entry deadline is February 11, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET. Drawings to determine potential winners will be held week days starting on February 7, 2017 and ending on February 13, 2017. Great 38’s computer is the official time-keeping device for this Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing information to Great 38 and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used for administration of the Promotion and as otherwise set forth in these Official Rules. Any questions that you have about this Promotion must be directed to Great 38 and not to Facebook.

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible, each entrant must be at least eighteen (18) years old and a legal United States resident who resides for at least three (3) months per year in the Promotion Area (above).

Employees of Great 38, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (“ Nexstar “), Nexstar Media Group, Inc. d/b/a WFLA-TV (“ WFLA “), GDS, any other entity directly involved in the development or administration of the Promotion, and the members of their immediate families (defined as spouses, parents, siblings, and children) and households, are not eligible to enter or win. The term “ household ” includes all persons residing together in a single residence, whether or not related.

Prizes & ODDS

Daily Prizes (5): $380 Gift Certificate redeemable at the Gold & Diamond Source, 3800 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, Florida, valid through January 18, 2018. Approximate Retail Value: $380.

The odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received. Limit one (1) prize per person.

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS

Gift certificates expire on January 18, 2018, are valid towards in-store merchandise only, exclude Coin & Bullion department and Chamilia, and cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or promotions. Gift certificate prizes are subject to all terms and conditions thereon as well as any additional limitations or restrictions imposed by issuer. See GDS store manager for details.

All prize details shall be at Great 38’s sole discretion. Each winner assumes sole responsibility for all expenses and incidental costs associated with the prize not explicitly outlined above, including without limitation, all federal, state and local taxes (if any), surcharges, and fees. Any person who wins prizes through any Great 38-sponsored promotions with cumulative value equal to or greater than $600 in a calendar year will receive an IRS 1099 Form.

Prizes are not redeemable for cash and may not be sold, bartered or auctioned. The right to receive any prize is not transferrable. Any prize or portion thereof not used or accepted by any winner is forfeited and no cash or substitute will be offered or permitted, unless required by law. Prizes may not be substituted except that Great 38 in its discretion may substitute a prize, or portion thereof, with a prize or portion of equal or greater value if it deems necessary. Any such changes will be announced.

Prizes offered are provided “as is” with no warranty or guarantee either express or implied by Promotion Parties. Promotion Parties have neither made nor are responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize. Other restrictions apply.

TO enter

Entries will be accepted beginning February 6, 2017 at 8:00 PM ET and ending February 11, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET. You must have a valid Facebook account to enter and all entries must comply with all Facebook Terms of Use, currently found at http://www.facebook.com. (You may register a free Facebook account by visiting http://www.facebook.com). Entries require two (2) steps:

Step 1: Watch : First, watch News Channel 8 at 8 PM on Great 38 (the “ Show ”) week days at 8:00 PM During the Show, a word of the night (each, a “ WOTN ”) will be announced. The WOTN will change each day.

Step 2: Enter : Once you have the WOTN, visit https://www.facebook.com/great38tv (the “ Promotion Page “) and look for the invitation to post the correct WOTN for a chance to win. Then follow the instructions to post or submit any required information, which may include your name, e-mail address, and telephone number, along with the correct WOTN no later than 8:00 AM ET the day after the WOTN was announced. Only entries with the correct WOTN will be valid.

This is the only method of entry. Entries will not be accepted via U.S. mail, e-mail, or any other method .

Each entry must be received no later than 8:00 AM ET on the calendar day following the announcement of the relevant WOTN. Final entry deadline is February 11, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET. Proof of sending is not proof of receipt by Great 38. Great 38 will not accept screen shots as proof of entry.

Non-winning entries will not carry forward to subsequent drawings, if any. Limit one (1) entry per person per WOTN. Additional entries received from any such person thereafter will be subject to disqualification. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed, mechanical, script, macro, or any other automated means or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, contest-entry services or multiple or different e-mail addresses, or the submission of false contact information under multiple or different e-mail addresses, identities, registrations, Facebook accounts or logins) or any other devices or artifices to enter or encourage, directly or indirectly, multiple or false entries are prohibited and suspected or detected entry method violations may void some or all entries submitted by that entrant, in Great 38’s sole discretion. No group submissions will be accepted.

Entries must be associated with a valid Facebook account with a valid e-mail address for the entrant. Great 38 is not responsible for voice or electronic communications that are undeliverable because of any form of call blocking of any kind or inability to leave a voice message or passive or as to e-mail, active filtering of any kind. In the event of a dispute as to the identity or eligibility of a winner based on a Facebook account, the entry will be deemed made by the “ Authorized Account Holder ” of the Facebook account used for entry. The Authorized Account Holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address associated with the Facebook account used for entry by the relevant Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the corresponding domain. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of any entrant, the potential winner agrees to furnish requested documentation confirming his/her status as the Authorized Account Holder.

Entrants who fail to provide any required information may be disqualified without further notification by Great 38. Great 38 is not responsible for entries that are lost, misdirected, garbled, distorted, truncated, incomplete, illegible, incorrect or late for any reason, and all such entries are void. Great 38 reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in its opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Entries become the property of Great 38 and will not be returned or acknowledged.

The information that you provide in connection with the Promotion may be used by Great 38 in accordance with its Privacy Policy, which is found at http://wfla.com/privacy-policy and which may be updated from time to time.

All dates and times are subject to change in the event of technical issues or human error affecting the broadcast of any scheduled Show and/or WOTN or the entry process, or in the event of breaking news or national or local emergency or condition that is of greater public importance, in Great 38’s sole discretion, than the timely execution of any scheduled Show and/or WOTN. If any of the foregoing result in the non-broadcast of any scheduled Show and/or WOTN during the particular broadcast time, Great 38 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to accept entries on the corresponding week day, not to require entries to include the relevant WOTN, or otherwise to handle such entries as it deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances. Great 38 will not be responsible for breaking news preemption, weather, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, natural disaster, technical malfunctions, scheduling conflicts, non-broadcast, out-of-normal-timeslot telecast, or any other events or occurrences that may result in the modification or cancellation of any scheduled Show and/or WOTN by Great 38 in its discretion.

WINNER SELECTION, NOTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION

Each week day starting on February 7, 2017 and ending on February 13, 2017, or within a reasonable time thereafter, Great 38 or its designee will randomly choose one (1) Facebook user name from all timely entries received for the current WOTN, for a total of five (5) Facebook user names. Subject to verification of eligibility, the persons whose Facebook user names are so drawn will be declared the winners. Great 38 reserves the right to award fewer than the stated number of prizes if it does not receive an adequate number of properly submitted and eligible entries.

Great 38 will contact each potential winner by posting the announcement in the original Facebook post and/or direct message. Each winner must respond to Great 38 within forty-eight (48) hours of initial notification by e-mail and/or telephone and provide his or her full name and any other requested contact information. Each winner may be required to present valid photo identification and/or to sign an affidavit or declaration of eligibility, liability waiver, publicity release (where legal), tax forms and/or other legal documents and to provide such documents to Great 38 within five (5) business days of initial notification and as a condition of receiving prize. Great 38 in its sole discretion may allow for transmission of verification documents via fax or e-mail. Winners must pick up prizes at Great 38’s studios at 200 S. Parker Street, Tampa, Florida on a non-holiday week day during regular business hours. If any prize is mailed or shipped, winner shall assume all risk of loss, damage, theft, late or missed delivery. If applicable, Great 38, in its sole discretion, may permit a verified winner to authorize, in writing, another adult to pick up his or her prize; however, winner must agree to release and hold Great 38 harmless from all liability for any prize claimed by his or her authorized designee and winner’s designee will be required present photo ID.

If any potential winner (a) cannot be contacted directly by, or does not respond to, Great 38 within the time stated above, (b) fails to satisfy any eligibility or verification requirement herein, (c) declines to accept the prize, or (d) is otherwise determined to be ineligible, Great 38 in its discretion may disqualify that individual and an alternate winner will be chosen by random drawing as soon as reasonably practicable after such disqualification. Alternate winners are subject to all eligibility requirements and restrictions of these Official Rules. Great 38 will conduct up to three (3) alternate winner drawings for any prize. If Great 38 cannot verify a winner for any prize after three (3) alternate winner drawings, no further drawings will be held for that prize and that prize will not be awarded.

Great 38 and WFLA may, in their sole discretion, post the verified winners’ names on the Promotion Page and/or any of Great 38’s and WFLA’s respective websites, including http://www.Great38.com and http://www.wfla.com, and on or in any of Great 38’s and WFLA’s respective social media pages or channels, and broadcast them on any of Great 38’s and WFLA’s respective stations.

PUBLICITY RELEASE

By accepting a prize, each winner agrees to award Great 38 and WFLA the right to publicize his or her name, photographs (including the use and appearance of his or her photograph on Great 38’s and WFLA’s respective websites), likeness, biographical information, e-mail address, voice and details of winning for purposes of this and future promotions without further compensation, except where prohibited.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY & DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES

By entering the Promotion, you agree that Great 38, GDS, Nexstar, WFLA, Facebook, Inc. (“ Facebook “), any other company involved in the development or administration of this Promotion, and a range of subsidiaries, agencies, affiliates, franchisees, promoters, prize suppliers, directors, officers, employees, agents and related persons (collectively, the “ Released Parties ”): (a) are not responsible for technical failures of any kind, including but not limited to lost, disconnected, interrupted, or unavailable network, server, or other connections, late, lost, undeliverable, damaged or stolen mail, or for any failed telephone or computer hardware or software, or for any failed, delayed, misdirected, corrupted, or garbled transmissions or errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical, or electronic, or for entries that for any reason are not properly submitted or received by Great 38 by any deadline stated above; (b) are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by entrants or other participants, printing, typographical or other errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or in the printing of this offer, the announcement of any WOTN, administration of this Promotion, or in the selection or announcement of the winners or prizes; (c) are not responsible for any injury or damage to any computer, modem or other electrical device as a result of participation in this Promotion or downloading of any software or materials; (d) are not responsible for unauthorized human intervention in any part of the Promotion; (e) are not responsible for any unauthorized third party use of any entry materials; (f) are not responsible for the inability to select winners because of postal failure, equipment failure, or data storage failure; and (g) are not responsible for any printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error that may occur in the administration of the Promotion, the broadcast or non-broadcast of any Show, the announcement or non-announcement of any WOTN, the acceptance of entries, the selection of winners, the prizes or otherwise in any Promotion-related materials.

RELEASED PARTIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND (WHETHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY OR OTHERWISE), INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. RELEASED PARTIES SHALL NOT BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE FOR THOSE GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES MADE OR OFFERED BY ADVERTISERS, PARTNERS, MANUFACTURERS OR SUPPLIERS, INCLUDING THOSE RELATED TO any prize. UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL RELEASED PARTIES BE HELD RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR YOUR USE OF THE INFORMATION AND/OR PRODUCTS PROVIDED AND/OR MADE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE Promotion OR FOR ERRORS OR ANOMALIES RESULTING IN THE UNINTENDED OR ERRONEOUS PARTICIPATION, AWARD OF any prize OR OTHER BENEFITS UNDER THESE OFFICIAL RULES. RELEASED PARTIES OFFER NO ASSURANCES, GUARANTEES OR WARRANTIES THAT THE Promotion OR RELATED WEBSITES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE AND DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY OR RELIABILITY OF ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED THROUGH THE Promotion.

By entering the Promotion, you agree to release and hold Released Parties harmless from any and all alleged, existing, or future actions, claims, and/or liabilities of whatever nature including, but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death and disability), property damage, and expense (including, without limitation, reasonable attorneys’ fees) and loss or damage of any other kind, relating to or arising from, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, (a) your participation or inability to participate, in the Promotion or any Promotion-related or prize-related activity; (b) the use by Released Parties (including modification, adaptation, and reproduction) of entry materials during or after the Promotion; (c) the delivery, acceptance, possession, redemption, use, misuse, loss, or misdirection of any prize; and (d) any other claim or cause of action you may have against any Released Party.

BY entering THE Promotion, you FURTHER AGREE THAT (A) ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS, AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THE Promotion, OR ANY PRIZE AWARDED, SHALL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY, WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION; (B) ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED, INCLUDING COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH ENTERING THE Promotion, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES; AND (C) UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL YOU BE PERMITTED TO OBTAIN ANY AWARD FOR, AND you HEREBY WAIVE ALL RIGHTS TO CLAIM, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES AND ALL RIGHTS TO HAVE DAMAGES MULTIPLIED OR OTHERWISE INCREASED AND ANY OTHER DAMAGES OTHER THAN ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET EXPENSES.

SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON THE ABILITY TO PURSUE CLASS ACTION REMEDIES, OR ON CERTAIN KINDS OF DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU IN WHOLE OR IN PART.

MISCELLANEOUS

Great 38 reserves the right to cancel, suspend or terminate this Promotion, or any part thereof, if Great 38 determines, in its sole discretion, that the security, administration, fairness and/or operation of the Promotion has been corrupted or impaired by any non-authorized intervention, network failure, information storage failure, telecommunications failure, malfunction, or any other cause beyond Great 38’s control. In such an event, Great 38 will post notice of same at the Promotion Page and select the winners at random from all non-suspect entries received prior to the suspension, cancellation or termination of the Promotion or in such other manner as Great 38, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances.

Great 38 reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Promotion if Great 38 concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other any operation of the Promotion, (b) has repeatedly disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules, or (c) has acted towards Great 38 or any other Promotion Party, entrant or other participant in an unfair, inequitable, deliberately annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. Tampering includes attempting to enter more than the number of times permitted herein, including by using any prohibited device or method. Any failure by Great 38 to enforce any of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules.

ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY INDIVIDUAL TO DEFRAUD, TAMPER WITH, OR DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE, THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE Promotion MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND Great 38 RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PURSUE ANY AVAILABLE DAMAGES OR REMEDIES AGAINST SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND/OR REFER SUCH MATTERS TO LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR PROSECUTION TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

All activity arising out of and relating to the Promotion, including any reference to the status of any person as a “winner” is subject to verification and/or auditing for compliance with the Official Rules. If Great 38 determines, in its sole discretion, that verification or auditing activity evidences non-compliance of an entry and/or entrant with the Official Rules, Great 38 reserves the right to disqualify such entry and/or entrant from the Promotion and any prize at any time. Great 38 reserves the right to conduct a background check on any or all potential winners and to disqualify any individual based on such background check if Great 38 determines in its sole discretion that awarding a prize to any such individual might reflect negatively on Great 38. Each entrant agrees to cooperate with Great 38 and its representatives in connection with all verification, auditing and/or background check activities.

Great 38 reserves the right to correct typographical, printing or clerical errors in any Promotion-related materials. No more than the stated number of prizes will be awarded. If production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Great 38 reserves the right to award only the stated number of prizes by a random drawing from among all legitimate, un-awarded, eligible prize claims.

DISPUTES

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of the entrants or other participants or Released Parties in connection with the Promotion, shall be governed by Florida law, without giving effect to any choice of law rules that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Florida.

By entering the Promotion, you expressly (a) agree that any legal proceedings arising out of or relating in any way to this Promotion or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the federal or state courts located in HillsboroughCounty, Florida, and (b) consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction in such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between any terms or conditions of these Official Rules and any disclosures or other statements contained in any other Promotion-related materials, including but not limited to the Promotion entry forms, or point of sale, television, print, mobile or online advertising, the terms and conditions of these Official Rules shall prevail, govern and control. If any provision of these Official Rules is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in effect and be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained herein.

TRADEMARKS

Facebook is not a sponsor or endorser of this Promotion or of Great 38. Any third party trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective trademark owners and the use or mention of any such third party trademarks in these Official Rules or in the Promotion is solely for descriptive purposes and shall in no way imply an endorsement or sponsorship of the

Winners’ List/OFFICIAL RULES

For a copy of the Official Rules or the final Winners’ List, visit the Promotion Page or http://www.Great38.com or mail a SASE to: Great 38 GDS Valentine’s Day Contest c/o Great 38, 200 S. Parker Street, Tampa, FL 33606, specifying either “Winners’ List” or “Official Rules.” Winners’ List will be available after March 13, 2017.