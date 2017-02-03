Tow truck driver helps Pinellas deputies catch accused DUI driver

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s an incident Yoho tow truck driver Robert Crisp won’t soon forget.

The five-year veteran driver watched as a car got closer and closer to a deputy stopped on the frontage road off US 19 North.

“She never even touched the brake,” Crisp said. “It’s just like, I’m like, ‘is she gonna turn, get in the other lane?’ Never turned, never flinched, nothing. Ran right into the car, just kept going,” he said.

Behind the wheel was Kimberly Kuhlow of New Port Richey, deputies said.

In the parked cruiser, lights flashing was Patrol Deputy Tiffany Ashcom.

The impact knocked the deputy’s car out of service.

“So I was like, ‘well I guess I better go after it. At least get a tag number if I can,’” Crisp recalls.

Crisp called his boss at Yoho towing, who put him in touch with sheriff dispatch.

“Followed her down 150th, down 49th, did a U-turn, came back and next thing I know, here they come. That’s it,” Crisp said Pinellas deputies converged to make an arrest.

Arrest records show Kuhlow’s previous troubles with the law, with charges of driving without a license, disorderly intoxication and DUI.

This incident is similar to a hit-and-run in Largo last May, when the driver of an SUV sideswiped a Largo cruiser on Highway 19.

In Friday’s crash, Crisp said it appeared Kuhlow didn’t even know she hit anybody.

“When they got her out of the car and they started to put her in cuffs and stuff, she’s like, ‘oh I’m sorry, I’m sorry, whatever I did. I don’t know but I’m sorry,’” he said.

Crisp has seen all kinds of crazy things on the roads, but this is a first.

“I just figured, they help us, I need to help them,” he said.

Deputy Tiffany Ashcom was not injured.

The people she stopped to help were on the side of the road.

Kuhlow is facing charges of DUI, DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash and refusing to submit to testing to determine her blood alcohol content.

