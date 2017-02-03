The Criminal Conscience: Man serves 17-year sentence after leading deputies on chase

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One wrong decision can change the course of your life forever, even making you a convict spending years behind bars.

In a new Channel 8 series, The Criminal Conscience with Jenn Holloway, we begin with a 24-year-old Tampa Bay Area man, who made a bad choice and found himself on the wrong side of the law. Then, for the better part of two decades, paid the ultimate price of freedom.

Young and invincible, that’s how Toby Lee Royal felt as he and his friends led deputies on a 45-minute chase.

It’s what Royal did when he got out of the car that put him in prison for 17 years.

The chase ended at State Road 54 and Gunn Highway in Odessa. That late October in 1995, Royal found himself face-to-face with deputies and grabbed his pistol.

“I held myself hostage thinking they’d stay back and they did,” Royal said.

The deputies all did. All except for the one behind him keeping a close eye on the gun.

“He says when he lost sight of the gun, he fired two rounds and shot me in the head, shot me in the chest and I woke up in the hospital.”

Soon after, on his 26th birthday, Toby was sentenced to 25 years in prison, a sentence that seemed like a lifetime.

Royal said he occupied his time working out, reading and writing poetry.

It wasn’t always that simple. There were time when he feared for his life.

“I see this guy creeping up between the bunks and crept up on a single rack with a guy sleeping on it, and just stabbed him like 70, maybe 50 times. The guy never woke up. He never moved. Never woke up at all,” said Royal.

He said things many people take for granted would keep him up at night.

“When you go to bed, you’re thinking about food. Food first.”

When he finally stepped out into the sunlight, Royal said so many little things would bring him to tears.

“I hadn’t seen a milk jug in almost two decades! I don’t know, it just brought back childhood memories. Many nights, many nights I broke down in the shower so she wouldn’t see me.”

‘She’ is Royal’s wife and mother of his eight-year-old son. She spent twelve years by his side, while he was locked up.

“She’s a soldier. Beautiful. Beautiful,” said Royal.

Life outside prison walls hasn’t been easy for Royal. Felons have a tough time getting a job. But, after being diligent and finding the right employer, he’s working full time to support his family.

Meanwhile, the scars are still there. Memories of his prison sentence. Not being there for his mother’s last days. And the bullet that remains lodged in his brain.

You can watch the full interview with Royal below.

