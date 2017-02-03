Swap healthy choices for greasy Super Bowl snacks this year

(WFLA) — It’s no surprise that when you think of the Super Bowl, healthy eating doesn’t usually come to mind.

But, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Abigail Dougherty said there are some simple ways you can swap healthier options for those greasy Super Bowl standbys like wings and pizza.

Dougherty suggests finger friendly foods like sushi to replace pizza or adding in veggies like Buffalo Cauliflower “Wings” in place of classic buffalo wings.

Dougherty also recommends paying attention to what and how much you’re eating and avoiding mindless munching during the game as well as drinking water to save you from Super Bowl food remorse the following day.

Catch everything you need to know about nutrition with Abigail Dougherty on Wednesday’s at 4 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8.