State says fewer than 60,000 visas revoked under order

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says fewer than 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas provisionally canceled after President Donald Trump’s executive order blocked them from traveling to the U.S.
That figure contradicts a Justice Department lawyer’s claim Friday during a hearing in Virginia about the ban. The lawyer in that case said that about 100,000 visas were revoked.
The State Department clarified that the higher figure includes diplomatic and other visas that were actually exempted by the travel ban, as well as expired visas.
Trump’s order bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.