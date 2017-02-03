St. Pete cold case reopened after 35 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg detectives have re-opened a 35 year old cold case into the murder of Brinks security guard, Joseph Warner.

Brinks is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Warner’s killers.

On January 23rd 1982, police say two men, dressed as “Miami Elevator” repair men, pretended to be working on elevators at Robinson’s Department store at Tyrone Square Mall.

Warner was scheduled to make a pick up after 3 p.m. Detectives said as Warner opened the door to leave the store with a deposit bag, two men confronted him and shot him.

Warner was a 22-year military veteran and worked for Brinks for seven years. Warner left behind his wife, Mary Warner, who is now 78 years old. He also had five sons.

Police say the getaway van was stolen from Orlando, and was then dumped at the Jungle Prada Boat Ramp, where the suspects boarded a rented boat.

A fraudulent Canadian license was used to rent the boat, which police said was ironically the identity of a Canadian beat cop.

Investigators said when the men realized the bag contained no cash, only non-negotiable checks, they tossed it overboard near Madeira Beach Elementary. Then they abandoned the boat near the Clearwater Causeway.

The case received widespread attention and was profiled on the show “America’s Most Wanted”.

The two suspects are described as white men, one in his late 20’s and one in his 40’s (50’s or 70’s now). One witness described them as handsome. While investigators pursued several suspects over the years, none panned out.

The St. Petersburg Police cold case squad recently re-opened the case and DNA developments has moved the case forward.