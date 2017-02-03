Sinkhole opens up on U.S. 19, multiple roads closed in Citrus County

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) – A sinkhole caused multiple road closures in Citrus County Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the sinkhole is in the area of U.S. Highway 19 and Grover Cleveland Boulevard.

The hole stretches approximately 20 feet from the stop bar on Grover Cleveland, into the intersection.

The sheriff’s office said a construction company is working to fix the sinkhole, but multiple roads are shut down.

The road closures include: