Search for missing Pinellas park woman spreads via social media

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – For weeks, Charlene Bishop has been searching for her daughter, Cara Sanford. She disappeared from Pinellas Park January 18th.

Charlene went to the police on several occasions, asking for help.

“If my daughter went into a store and stole something or robbed a bank, everyone would be looking for her. She’s a missing person! She needs her medication,” said Bishop.

She turned to Facebook, where the post has been shared hundreds of times.

“My friend’s daughter called her and it was on Facebook in Georgia. She said, ‘My God, what is going on?'” said Bishop.

Social media has changed how we search for missing people. Just this week, there have been several posts on the News Channel 8 Facebook page. When we contacted the people who posted the messages, their friends had already been found.

That’s one of the reasons you may see more missing person posts on social media than in the news. Police must determine whether it’s a missing person’s case or a runaway.

“We’ll let our officers know that we are looking for someone, and this is how they are dressed, last seen in this area. But, that’s different than let’s say, someone who has Alzheimer’s and they don’t know how to find their way home,” said Steve Hegarty with Tampa Police.

In that case, police will send an alert to media. Just after News Channel 8 spoke with Charlene Bishop, Pinellas Park Police sent out a media alert about her daughter, Cara.

If you know where Cara Bishop is or have any information, please call Pinellas Park Police.

