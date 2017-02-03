Suegra’s Yogurt Roasted Cauliflower
Ingredients
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 head cauliflower
11⁄2 cups plain Greek yogurt
1 lime, zested and juiced
2 tablespoons chipotle chile tabasco
1 teaspoon toasted coriander
6 cloves roasted garlic
1 teaspoon cumin
2 teaspoons kosher salt
Method of Procedure
- Preheat the oven to 400° and lightly grease a small baking sheet with vegetable oil. Set aside.
- Trim the base of the cauliflower to remove any green leaves and the woody stem.
- In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, lime zest & juice, tabasco, cumin, coriander, chopped garlic, sesame oil and salt.
- Dredge the cauliflower into the bowl and use a brush or your hands to smear the marinade evenly over its surface.
- Place the cauliflower on the prepared baking sheet and roast until the surface is dry and lightly browned, 30 to 40 minutes. The marinade will make a crust on the surface of the cauliflower.
- Let the cauliflower cool for 10 minutes before cutting it into wedges, serve on yogurt marinade.