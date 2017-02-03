Roasted Cauliflower

Daytime Web Staff Published:
rsz_roasted_cauliflower

Suegra’s Yogurt Roasted Cauliflower

 

Ingredients

 

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

 

1 teaspoon sesame oil

 

1 head cauliflower

 

11⁄2 cups plain Greek yogurt

 

1 lime, zested and juiced

 

2 tablespoons chipotle chile tabasco

 

1 teaspoon toasted coriander

 

6 cloves roasted garlic

 

1 teaspoon cumin

 

2 teaspoons kosher salt

 

Method of Procedure

 

  • Preheat the oven to 400° and lightly grease a small baking sheet with vegetable oil. Set aside.

 

  • Trim the base of the cauliflower to remove any green leaves and the woody stem.

 

  • In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, lime zest & juice, tabasco, cumin, coriander, chopped garlic, sesame oil and salt.

 

  • Dredge the cauliflower into the bowl and use a brush or your hands to smear the marinade evenly over its surface.

 

  • Place the cauliflower on the prepared baking sheet and roast until the surface is dry and lightly browned, 30 to 40 minutes. The marinade will make a crust on the surface of the cauliflower.

 

  • Let the cauliflower cool for 10 minutes before cutting it into wedges, serve on yogurt marinade.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s