Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Jan. 23 to 27

State inspectors temporarily closed one Tampa Bay area eatery from January 23 to January 27, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurant that was closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Davenport’s Ale House located at 1260 Posner Blvd. in Davenport
Jan. 27, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 15 violations
- Food was stored in ice that is used for drinks. Inspector observed 2 bottles of beverages stored in ice in bar.
- Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found.
- 20-25 live roaches were behind flip top unit in food preparation area.
- Inspector observed approximately 8-10 live roaches on the side of a reach-in freezer on cook’s line.
- Interior of the reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue.
Jan. 28, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 6 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from January 23 to January 27, 2017.
Samaria Café located at 502 N Tampa St. in Tampa, 44 violations
- 5 live roaches found: 2 under triple sink, 1 near steam table and 2 on cook’s line near dump sink.
- Toxic chemical improperly stored at the bar area.
- Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food in walk-in cooler. Raw shelled eggs were stored over cantaloupe. Raw salmon was stored over cooked boiled eggs.
Thai Phoon Restaurant located at 238 SE US 19 in Crystal River, 41 violations
- An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler: Beef stored over lettuce and chicken was stored over tofu and shrimp.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours but was not properly date marked.
Olive Tree Restaurant located at 963 N Suncoast Blvd. in Crystal River, 40 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and storage area. Five live flies in the kitchen.
- Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit. Beef over fish and chicken over beef.
- Spray bottle with toxic substance stored above food preparation surface.
Submarine Gyros Town located at 4008 Orient Rd. in Tampa, 32 violations
- Gyro meat was cooled prior to being fully cooked.
- Roach excrement present around electoral outlets and around gaskets of the non-working reach-in cooler.
- Pesticide labeled for household-use only present in establishment.
La Cabana Restaurant located at 5302 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa, 34 violations
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the reach-in cooler.
- Shell eggs were held at room temperature with an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
- There was a buildup of food debris and soil residue on equipment door handles.
Dockside Sports Bar & Grille, 5015 US 19 N. New Port Richey, 34 violations
- Pesticide labeled for household use only present in establishment.
- Potentially hazardous cold food held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit
- Hot water not provided at employee hand-wash sink
Americana 50s located at 1730 US 19 in Holiday, 32 Violations
- A cutting board was soiled.
- A slicer blade was soiled with old food debris.
- The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
Hyderabad Biryani House located at 6810 Fowler Ave. in Temple Terrace, 29 violations
- Live, small flying insects found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area: Too many to count.
- Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage and were in direct contact with food.
- There was an accumulation of food debris and grease on food-contact surfaces.
