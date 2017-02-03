Research indicates light from screens causes pre-mature aging

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — UV Rays have long been known to be a cause of skin damage. But now, more researchers are looking into the long-term effects of light produced by LED screens on phones, tablets and computers.

The blue light emitted is called “High Energy Visible Light”, or HEV, and it’s a growing concern for dermatologists like Dr. Seth Forman, of Forman Dermatology in Tampa.

“There certainly is potential that HEV light can cause some of the signs of aging such as wrinkling, changes in the texture of the skin and brown spots. All things that people associate with the aging process,” he said.

Unlike UV rays, which can cause an change in the skin right away, such as a sunburn or tan, HEV exposure produces no immediate changes.

But, researchers think over time HEV light penetrates deep into the skin, weakening it and causing us to see “normal” signs of aging sooner. Dr. Forman said, there’s even more bad news.

“We believe sunscreens don’t block out the high energy visible light either,” said Dr. Forman.

Traditional sunscreens block only UVA and UVB rays. There’s some evidence that antioxidants and fractionated melanin, a bleached version of regular melanin, provide a barrier to HEV light, and you’ll notice more skin-care lines are producing antioxidant-infused sunscreens.

But, the long-term effects of HEV light is “a big question mark” according to Dr. Forman.

Dr. Forman suggested, in addition to sunscreens designed to block HEV rays, consider adjusting the blue light setting on your computer monitors. This can be easily done through your computer’s control panel.

Blue light filters for phones and tablets can also be purchased online for less than $10.