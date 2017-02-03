President Trump’s face on some of 5,500 packets of heroin mailed to Hernando

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated 5,500 packages of heroin during a recent bust. Some of the heroin was in packaging that featured President Donald Trump’s face.

On Friday, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced the results of a 6-8 month investigation into heroin sales in the county.

Nienhuis said Kelvin Scot Johnson was arrested for trafficking heroin in the Hernando County area.

The sheriff said Johnson would travel to city in the Northeast, purchase heroin and then ship it back to the Tampa Bay area, specifically Spring Hill.

A postal worker found the drugs and then called the sheriff’s office. Detectives began tracking Johnson’s movements.

They eventually confiscated 5,550 packages of heroin some of which was in packaging that featured President Donald Trump’s face.

Johnson, who has a long criminal history, faces charges for possession of cocaine and trafficking in heroin among others.

He is in jail with bond set at $75,000.

