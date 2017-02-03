TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Press Secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump will visit MacDill Air Force Base on Monday.
The president will reportedly visit Central Operations Command and Special Operations Command headquarters.
President Trump is expected to be briefed by central command and special operations during his visit.
Press Secretary Spicer said the president will have lunch with enlisted troops and will address the troops afterwards.
General Dunford and Flynn are expected to attend as well.
