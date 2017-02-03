PHOTOS: Thousands of jellyfish wash ashore in Australia

Credit: Charlotte Lawson
Credit: Charlotte Lawson

(WFLA) — Jellyfish are taking over the shore line of the Sunshine Coast in Australia.

Massive amounts of jellyfish have been sighted in the area. Australian news outlets are reporting 23.000 have been stung by these jellyfish.

Charlotte Lawson took some incredible photos of the infestation. Her post has been shared by over 6,000 Facebook users at the time of this posting.

The jellyfish literally cover the beach front. Check out all the photos below.

