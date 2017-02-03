Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality on Gandy Boulevard West, just west of the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway South.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Gandy Boulevard West . The crash happened Friday around 1 a.m.

All roads have been reopened to vehicular traffic.

This is an active investigation and the victim’s family has not been notified.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.