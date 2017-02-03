Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality on Gandy Boulevard West, just west of the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway South.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Gandy Boulevard West . The crash happened Friday around 1 a.m.
All roads have been reopened to vehicular traffic.
This is an active investigation and the victim’s family has not been notified.
No other details have been released.
