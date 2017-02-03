Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Tampa

favicon_wfla_48x48 By Published: Updated:
r-gandy-pedestrian-hit-1-we

r-2-gandy-pedestrian-hit-we

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality on Gandy Boulevard West, just west of the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway South.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Gandy Boulevard West . The crash happened Friday around 1 a.m.

All roads have been reopened to vehicular traffic.

This is an active investigation and the victim’s family has not been notified.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s