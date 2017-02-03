Palm Harbor man dead after running red light in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man died early Friday morning after running a red light in Hillsborough County.

A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said that Mekhaeil Tawedrous, of Palm Harbor, died at the scene of the crash.

img_2941The 43 year-old was driving a Toyota van westbound on State Road 580 and did not stop for a red light at the intersection of Race Track Road, according to investigators.

Tawedrous’ van collided with the tractor-trailer in the intersection of the two roads.

Luis Selier-Dominguez, 40, was driving the semi-truck.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m

