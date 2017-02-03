Orlando state attorney’s employees fired after drug use at bachelorette party

Associated Press Published:
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A group of co-workers at the State Attorney’s Office in Orlando lost their jobs following an investigation into a wild bachelorette party in New Orleans.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the party was for 27-year-old victim advocate Shannon Solo.

Documents show she later told a new boyfriend that she did a lot of cocaine that weekend in September. He is an Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy and drug agent, who passed word up the chain of command.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala fired them Jan. 20 following an internal investigation. She says they either used drugs or saw drug use, adding they won’t be prosecuted due to lack of evidence.

Investigators reported that Solo’s fiance dumped her when she returned home from the party – in part because of drug use.

