Mosaic begins work on massive Polk sinkhole

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — Mosaic has begun the intensive process to fill a large sinkhole that opened up in August at the company’s New Wales plant.
WFLA News Channel 8 broke the story about the massive sinkhole on top of a gypsum stack near Mulberry, which allowed millions of gallons of contaminated water to flow into the Floridan Aquifer.
According to a Mosaic spokesperson, crews are in the initial stage of prepping the sinkhole to stabilize it.
Shortly after this stage, they will be grouting to the base of the confining unit to seal the hole at the bottom.
Crews started grouting on Wednesday. Crews will be working 24 hours a day during a 6-day workweek. They expect to wrap up before the rainy season.
Crews are currently grouting at a rate of about 30 yards per hour. They hope to get that rate to 100 yards per hour.
The process of filling the sinkhole could be very expensive. Mosaic’s CEO has previously estimated it could cost $50 million.
