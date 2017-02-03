Lakeland veteran fights to get out the truth, honored by Congressman

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Master Sgt. Leroy Foster didn’t think he would see anyone take up his cause in his lifetime.

Following a series of Target 8 reports, Florida Congressman Dennis Ross (R), is not only listening to what Foster has to say, but has introduced a bill to Congress, that if approved, will provide benefits to thousands of Vietnam-era veterans.

Ross calls it the Foster Act.

“I feel so much pride that Congressman Ross would do that and to honor me,” Foster said.

The Foster Act would provide presumptive status to veterans who served on Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, as well as Blue Water Navy Vietnam veterans. That means the Department of Veterans Affairs presumes those veterans were exposed to herbicides and would provide medical care for diseases linked to exposure and disability benefits.

Foster has been fighting to get the truth out for 30 years. He refused to give up. He claims he sprayed tens of thousands of gallons of Agent Orange in and around Andersen Air Force base in Guam.

He is sick with five cancers and 28 auto-immune diseases.

Veteran after veteran continue to come forward, exhibiting symptoms of exposure to powerful, toxic herbicides while serving in the military.

Foster wants the world to know the true cost of war.

The cost of the Vietnam War was enormous, more than $1 trillion in today’s dollars, and 58,220 Americans died.

That cost continues to mount.

Air Force veteran Leroy Foster is also a victim. He served at Andersen Air Force base in Guam, where B-52’s were loaded for war. There, he says he sprayed tens of thousands of gallons of Agent Orange in and around the base.

“I did it and they’re denying what I did,” he said. “Our veterans and their families have suffered so dearly and the people of Guam have suffered incredibly.”

Leroy tells of sleepless nights spent in anguish.

“You think about the unborn children that are yet to come. They’re gonna be born with deformities and diseases,” he stated.

In January, Target 8 told his story.

“You guys are giving people with no voice, a voice, and you’re giving them hope that they’re being heard,” Foster said.

Following Target 8 reports, the EPA launched an investigation. Congressman Ross submitted the Foster Act this week.

Foster said this was never about him. It’s about the suffering that’s occurring and the truth.

“I came into this world with nothing, and I’m gonna leave with nothing, but I’m going to leave this world with honor,” he said.

