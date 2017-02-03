Child in critical condition after being hit by a car in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a 7-year-old Hispanic boy was hit by a vehicle at North Forbes Road. and WJ Valley Road.
The child was transported to Tampa General Hospital, by Aero-Med helicopter, in critical condition.
North Forbes Road is shut down between WJ Valley Road and Pearl May Circle.
Officials are on still on the scene. Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.