Bradenton Area River Regatta will have large security presence

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 80,000 people are expected to line up around the Manatee River for this weekend’s Bradenton Area River Regatta, accompanied by a large security presence.

This Saturday, the Regatta will be offering high speed thrills on the beautiful backdrop of the Manatee River. There will be fast, dangerous boat races, with a really great view.

“This is a unique event, where the event is kind of right below the bridges, and everyone can kind of get a birds eye view of the races on the bridge there,” said racer Eric Lagopoulos.

The Green Bridge will be closed to cars, so guests can walk between Bradenton and Palmetto.

For a massive event like this, a huge security presence is needed.

“We started a couple of months in advance on all the emergency services that are going to be involved in this,” said Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler

Police departments from Bradenton and Palmetto are working overtime to monitor the Regatta.

“For our agency, everybody works in these events,” said Chief Tyler.

Officers will be looking for suspicious activity and may even do checks on coolers.

Drones should be left at home. Officials said they could harm spectators and disrupt the event. Officers will be looking out for them.

While plenty of people will be watching the event on land, many will be out on the water, too.

The US Coast Guard has designated specific areas for boaters to watch, and law enforcement will be on the water to make sure they comply with the rules.

“A day off is nice, but we want to have a great event that people enjoy and want to come back to next year,” said Chief Tyler

Officials stress that alcohol is not allowed in, but there will be a designated area where it can be purchased and drank.

The Regatta is a free, family friendly event, and officials are working extra hard to make sure it’s safe, too.

