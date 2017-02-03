83-year-old woman died after Sarasota deputy rescued her from house fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An 83-year-old woman was trapped inside her home during a house fire in Sarasota died a week later.

Deputies James Crosby and Lindsey Fischer were first to arrive and after learning an elderly woman was inside the home, both deputies began attempting to break down the back door.

With assistance from an unidentified Good Samaritan, Deputy Crosby and the bystander broke through a bathroom window allowing Deputy Crosby to enter the residence.

Due to heavy smoke, Crosby exited the home only to re-enter moments later with the assistance of Deputy Michael Buehler.

Deputy Fischer helped clear an exit while Crosby and Buehler rescued the 83-year-old and brought her to safety to perform CPR.

Three people were initially injured in the rescue and taken to the hospital, according to a tweet from Sarasota County Government.

The deputy who saved McCollum was soon released from the hospital.

The fire happened Friday just after 10 p.m. on the 2600 block of 24th Street.

Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier said a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Deputy was first on scene and rescued McCollum from the burning home.

“We did find a deputy that was able to pull out a victim upon arrival,” Regnier said.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the deputy was treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution. Regnier also said at the time, a bystander was also being evaluated for injuries.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire is still under investigation, however at this time, it has not been deemed suspicious in nature.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.