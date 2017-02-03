8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | February 4-5

1. Music of David Bowie (Friday)

The Florida Orchestra brings singer Tony Vincent to pay tribute to David Bowie. Get the details

2. TruTV’s Impractical Jokers (Friday)

The critically acclaimed show which targets the jokers: Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James Murray and Joe Gatto comes to Tampa Bay. Get the details

3. Rays Fan Fest (Saturday)

Kids can run the bases, high-five players, have a story read to them and participate in interactive baseball activities. Get the details

4. Localtopia (Saturday)

Downtown St. Petersburg’s Williams Park will become a local foodie’s dream with the annual Localtopia festival. Get the details

5. Super Bowl adoption (Saturday)

The Humane Society of Pinellas is hosting the PetFest 2017 Tail-gate Pawty and its first Puppy Bowl adoption event. Get the details

6. World Peace Sand Mandala (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

See the ancient, intricate process of the Monks creating a sand mandala representing peace. Get the details

7. Greek Food and Music Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

The three-day event includes Greek food, live music, dancing, gyro eating contest and more. Get the details

8. Mirror Your City (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

An interactive art projects using dry erase boards, where you can draw what you want to see on the Riverwalk or at the Straz. Get the details

