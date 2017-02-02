Veterans of Foreign Wars post burglarized in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post was burglarized early Thursday morning, Pasco deputies said.

VFW Post 4412 is located at 9734 Dick St. in Hudson and was burglarized around 3 a.m.



The photos of the two suspects show both of their faces covered.

Here is a list of other posts officials said were burglarized in Pasco County:

12/15/16 – American Legion at 4550 Bartlet Rd. in Holiday (D3)

12/29/16 – VFW at 4619 Bartlet Rd. in Holiday(D3)

Occurred between 1/5/17 to 1/7/17 – VFW at 18940 Drayton St., Spring Hill (D1)

Occurred between 1/11/17 to 1/12/17 – Polish American Association at 4616 Darlington Rd., Holiday (D3)

1/20/17 – Am Vets at 4629 Bartlet Rd., Holiday (D3)

If you have any information please call the Crime Tip Line at 1-800-706-2488 or leave an anonymous tip here.