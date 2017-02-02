Tampa woman injured by drunk driver begs football fans to party safely

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bars across the bay area are getting ready for Sunday’s big game, and for good reason. More people are expected to watch the game at a friend’s or restaurant instead of at home this year.

This weekend is a painful reminder for Tampa’s Robin Powell. She and her son were hit head on by a drunk driver in 2001.

“She had lost control of the wheels or her car. She crossed the median and hit us head-on. We never saw her coming. The crash was so bad, being hit head on,” said Powell.

Her neck was broken and her lungs collapsed. She was airlifted to the hospital where she remained for four months.

Places like Buffalo Wild Wings will be packed this weekend.

“People will start rolling in around 4:30. Around 5:30, every table will be full. It’ll be standing room only,” said bar manager DJ Cintron.

That means there’s potential for people to be eating and drinking for hours, which increases the risk of drunk driving accidents.

“All our deputies are trained to spot impaired driving. We will have additional forces out on overtime this weekend,” said Colonel J.R. Burton with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Powell, just like anyone, likes to have a good time.

“You can party all you want, this is Tampa Bay! You have the right to do what you want,” she said.

She begs, however, for people have a plan before taking that first sip.

“I’m just one person in Tampa Bay. I want no one to be like me, crippled. I will be like this the rest of my life.”

Having a plan can be as easy as calling Uber or a cab, or having a designated driver. If you have to, the sheriff’s office said there is nothing wrong with taking away a friend’s keys if you know they shouldn’t be on the road.