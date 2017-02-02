St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman’s social media relationship with President Trump

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is using President Trump’s social media of choice to air his criticism of certain policies, including the president’s efforts to ban Muslims from the country.

The two don’t share a lot in common except for possibly one thing: Twitter.

Back in December of 2015, then candidate Trump announced he was going to ban all Muslims from traveling to the U.S.

Mayor Kriseman was shocked and tweeted:

“I am hereby barring Donald Trump from entering St. Petersburg until we fully understand the dangerous threat posed by all Trumps.”

“Make an equally outrageous statement, tongue in cheek, but nevertheless I’m just going to point out how outrageous it was by matching it,” Kriseman told News Channel 8.

That one tweet went viral and was retweeted nearly 20,000 times.

One year later with Trump’s Presidential win and 18 executive orders and once again, a ban. It’s a travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“With the policies that he’s implemented since becoming President regarding immigration, I don’t think it reflects who we are as a country,” Kriseman said. “When you single out a block of people, it’s dangerous.”

Just last Friday, Kriseman once again tweeted Trump with a picture of him standing outside Trump Tower with his head down and wrote #fullcircle #banned.

“If I ever stop saying what I believe in, then I probably shouldn’t be in office,” Kriseman told News Channel 8.

Kriseman says he’ll continue to tweet Trump and that we can expect to see his next tweet when the issue hits close to home.