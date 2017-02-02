Polk deputies arrest traveling scam artists offering to do odd jobs

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has a warning for the elderly: watch out for traveling scam artists.

Deputies arrested three people this week after they were caught performing work without the proper permits and licenses.

Authorities arrested Anthony Barfield, 57, Barfield’s 16-year old son and Christopher Kike, 42. All three are facing charges.

The sheriff believes there are numerous victims out there.

“We have every reason to believe these suspects performed work elsewhere in Winter Haven and other areas of the county,” said Judd. “If you were scammed by these suspects, please call us. We want to make sure they are held responsible for all of their crimes.”

Judd had a number of adjectives to describe the trio. “They’re criminals. They’re thugs. They’re rascals. They’re trouble. ”

One of the victims, who didn’t want to be identified, described what happened in her case. She said one of the men came to her door and offered to do some odd jobs around the house, including pressure washing.

“That’s all he said is ‘would you like your house pressure washed?’ And I said, ‘well, give me a price.’ And he gave me a price on it, and he said ‘for 25 dollars more, we can do the back fence.'”

Detectives believe that’s how the scam begins. The men appear to be hard working individuals, and when one job is completed, they try to convince the victims that more work needs to be done.

The victim, in that case, didn’t even realize she was being scammed.

“He was very polite. He wasn’t pushy whatsoever. He was very courteous to me and he even asked me at one point if I would go outside, and now that I think about it, I shouldn’t have done it.”

Detectives report the elder Barfield told them he travels from North Carolina to Florida and tries to target older, wealthy people because he “knows they will pay good money.”

The sheriff warns that even if the men do seem trustworthy and do the work promised, problems can and do arise when unlicensed, uninsured workers offer their services.

“If they don’t have a permit, they’re not supposed to come up to your house unsolicited. Second of all, if they don’t have insurance and they slip and fall on your property, then you pay or your homeowner’s insurance pays.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: