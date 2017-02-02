PHOTOS: Subdivision with 7.5 acre lagoon under construction in Pasco

One of the communities that was built by Crystal Lagoons.
A Groundbreaking ceremony for the Metro Lagoon community which will be located in Wesley Chapel.
A Groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the Metro Lagoon community which will be located in Wesley Chapel.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Wesley Chapel will soon be home to the first lagoon community in the United States.

The lagoon will be 100 times the size of a resort-style swimming pool and families will be able to enjoy, swimming, paddle boarding, kayaking and sailing.

“It’s very exciting to have the first ever crystal lagoon in Pasco County. This is going to be amazing,” said Uri Man, CEO of Crystal Lagoons.

The Epperson community will provide a platform for paddleboarding, kayaking, sailing and it’ll even have a swim-up bar.

“The impact on families is amazing. We are bringing beautiful Caribbean beach life for people to enjoy right here in Pasco County,” said Man.

Besides the crystal blue beauty, the lagoon is expected to attract thousands to the Tampa Bay area.

“It has a dramatic impact on the potential for real estate projects because it is so wonderful and beautiful and adds so much value to a community. You see dramatic increases in sales pricing, dramatic impact in sales velocity,” said Man.

3,000 homes will be built in this neighborhood off Curley Road and Overpass Road. A second lagoon community is planned for Pasco County that will have 5,000  homes.

“This developer [Metro Development Group] has put up a billboard on I-75 and they already have over 2,000 names on a wait list,” said Man.

The Wesley Chapel lagoon will be ready in September and construction on a Hillsborough County lagoon should start later this year.

A rendering of the Metro Lagoon community which will be located in Wesley Chapel.

