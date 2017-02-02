Pattern continues as thieves hit 2 more Pasco veteran’s halls

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – They hit in the early morning hours, wearing masks and gloves. A pair of thieves continue to target Pasco County VFW and American Legion halls looking for a quick score of cash.

“They didn’t have a clue where they were going. You could tell by the video,” said Jim St. Denis.

A repair crew spent hours putting up plywood to secure an entrance to the American Legion hall in Hudson. Security camera video shows the thieves back a truck to the door and pull it down with a tow strap.

Once inside, they tried to get in the kitchen.

“They kicked it, the door sitting up, and its wedged in here,” said St. Denis.

The thieves went to a back office after not finding anything worth stealing in the kitchen. A metal grate stopped them. Using a gas grill and a wine bottle, they smashed a coin pusher game.

“There [were] 20 dollar bills, 50 dollar bills, dollars,” said St. Denis.

The break-ins are exactly like another at an American Legion post in Holiday, where thieves made off with $10,000.

Another heist took place at AMVETS, similar to crimes in Hernando and Sumter counties.

In fact, since mid-December, crooks have hit seven times, mostly at veteran’s halls.

“I think it sucks. And we’re here every day to help out veterans,” said Kimmie Dawson with the VFW post 4412 in Hudson.

Early Thursday, thieves got inside and went right for an office.

“They pulled the drawer out thinking that they would be able to unbolt the safe from the file cabinet. That’s not how it works at this VFW,” said Dawson.

The crooks got away with nothing that time.

Leaders at both halls are furious that thieves are targeting veterans.

“I’ll tell you what, when you find ’em, before you go to the station, bring ’em here. We’ll take care of it,” St. Denis told a police officer.

These thieves have a pattern, usually hitting on late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

That coincides with events at many halls, like bingo night.

They got away with $169 at the Hudson American Legion post, but caused about $4000 in damage.