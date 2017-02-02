Man guilty of killing ex-wife hours after she remarried

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his ex-wife 86 times hours after she married another man.
WVVA-TV reports that a Mercer County jury convicted 34-year-old William Jessie Seal of Princeton of second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the June 2015 slaying of 26-year-old Ashley Seal.
Ashley Seal was killed at her ex-husband’s apartment about four hours after she had remarried. Family members said the new bride had gone to his apartment to pick up a few belongings.
William Seal’s defense attorney had argued that the woman had attacked his client with a knife and his client was defending himself. The jury took less than an hour to reach its verdict.
William Seal faces a sentence of between 10 and 40 years in prison.
