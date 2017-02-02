Lakeland native creates best-selling guide for real estate entrepreneurs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland native who now lives in Tampa is helping people become landlords.

Bryan Chavis, author of the bestselling guide for real estate entrepreneurs “Buy It, Rent It, Profit!” is now partnering with the Tampa Housing Authority to roll out a national educational portal to help people learn how to identify rental properties and become landlords.

“Now, they are able to become skilled property managers,” said Chavis.

Chavis has been in the industry long before the real estate trends like buying and flipping took root. Chavis believes, while that strategy can lead to profit, it’s risky.

He’s a proponent of acquiring properties, rehabbing them, and finding the right tenant.

Chavis says that approach to making money in real estate is something he’s been preaching for 15 years now since he launched the Landlord Academy in Tampa.

Simon & Schuster is set to release Chavis’s next book, “The Landlord Entrepreneur” in just a few weeks.

“Buy It, Rent It, Profit” is the only property management resource recognized in the U.S. library of congress.