Krispy Kreme to give away free doughnuts in February

(WATE) – Wishing you had a hot glazed doughnut right now? Well, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is giving away the treat every time a customer buys coffee during February.

The company launched two new freshly brewed coffee recipes: “Smooth” and “Rich.” The recipes contained 100 percent of Arabica beans.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

“Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Customers who buy any size of the new coffee can receive an “Original Glazed” doughnut until February 28.