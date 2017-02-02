Holmes Beach Police pleading with public to slow down

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Holmes Beach Police Department is pleading with the public to slow down, especially when traveling overing the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

Police Chief Bill Tokajer said in some cases, drivers are going 40 or 50 miles over the speed limit.

He asked the state to step in so no more people get hurt.

Police said the bridge leading into Holmes Beach is dangerous and deadly, because drivers don’t pay attention.

“You always have your occasional car driving off the bridge,” said resident Russ Adams.

“We would get people doing 70 miles an hour over the bridge,” said Chief Tokajer.

Tokajer said there have been numerous accidents and a bicyclist was recently killed there.

Since Holmes Beach only has 15 police officers, Tokajer said he cannot afford to have officers constantly on watch there. He’s spent the past two years pleading with the state to lower the speed limit.

“We love going over it, but it’s so scary,” said cyclist Patti Chelenyak.

“[Drivers] go flying over the bridge. It’s crazy. It’s not safe,” said Bonnie Jo Hakala.

This week, the Florida Department of Transportation finally agreed and lowered the speed limit. But, the speeders remain, so signs have been installed and officers are patrolling as much as they can to get the message out.

“We just want to slow people down. You don’t need to be in a rush, you’re already in paradise,” said Tokajer.

Patrol officers will be issuing warnings for now, but tickets will be issued in the near future. Officials hope drivers take notice quickly before anyone else gets hurt.