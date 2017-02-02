Holmes Beach Police pleading with public to slow down

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published:
johnbridge1

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Holmes Beach Police Department is pleading with the public to slow down, especially when traveling overing the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

Police Chief Bill Tokajer said in some cases, drivers are going 40 or 50 miles over the speed limit.johnbridge2

He asked the state to step in so no more people get hurt.

Police said the bridge leading into Holmes Beach is dangerous and deadly, because drivers don’t pay attention.

“You always have your occasional car driving off the bridge,” said resident Russ Adams.

“We would get people doing 70 miles an hour over the bridge,” said Chief Tokajer.

Tokajer said there have been numerous accidents and a bicyclist was recently killed there.

Since Holmes Beach only has 15 police officers, Tokajer said he cannot afford to have officers constantly on watch there. He’s spent the past two years pleading with the state to lower the speed limit.

“We love going over it, but it’s so scary,” said cyclist Patti Chelenyak.

“[Drivers] go flying over the bridge. It’s crazy. It’s not safe,” said Bonnie Jo Hakala.

This week, the Florida Department of Transportation finally agreed and lowered the speed limit. But, the speeders remain, so signs have been installed and officers are patrolling as much as they can to get the message out.

“We just want to slow people down. You don’t need to be in a rush, you’re already in paradise,” said Tokajer.

Patrol officers will be issuing warnings for now, but tickets will be issued in the near future. Officials hope drivers take notice quickly before anyone else gets hurt.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s