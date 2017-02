Healthy Game Day Snacks

Cauliflower Buffalo Bites with Yogurt–Blue Cheese Sauce

Cauliflower Buffalo Bites Serves 4

• 1 head cauliflower

• ½ cup gluten-­‐free all-­‐purpose flour

• ½ cup water

• 1 tsp garlic powder

• 1 tsp cumin

• 1 tsp paprika

• ½ cup hot sauce

• 1 tbsp butter

• Celery stalks

• 1 tbsp parsley, chopped

Yogurt –Blue CheeseSauce

• 6 ounces Greek yogurt

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• ¼ tsp garlic powder

• ¼ tsp onion powder

• ¼ cup blue cheese

• 1 tbsp parsley, chopped

Instructions:Preheat oven on roast setting to 400 degrees. Cut cauliflower in bite size pieces and place in large bowl. Wisk flour, water garlic powder, cumin and paprika and pour over cauliflower. Stir until Cauliflower is coated with batter. Drain excess batter and place cauliflower on baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes. Remove cauliflower and place in bowl. Mix hot sauce and butter and pour over cauliflower, stirring to coat well.

Place on baking sheet and roast for 10-­‐15 minutes or until tender. For sauce, mix all ingredients and refrigerate until ready to serve. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with sauce and celery stalks.