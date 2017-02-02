Florida governor heading to Argentina for trade mission

File photo, Florida Governor Rick Scott
File photo, Florida Governor Rick Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott is heading off to Argentina for another trade mission.

Scott is scheduled to take a five-day trip in late April to Buenos Aires.

This is Scott’s 13th trip abroad since he became governor in January 2011. Former Gov. Jeb Bush took 16 trade missions during his eight years in office.

Scott has defended the trips as a way to open doors for Florida-based companies seeking business abroad. The Republican governor has made job creation the main focus during his time in office.

He has taken previous economic development trips to the South American countries of Brazil, Colombia and Chile, as well as Japan, Israel, England, France, Spain, Canada and Panama.

