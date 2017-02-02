Florida awards grants for Zika research, vaccine development

ap By Published: Updated:
Image courtesy OneBlood
Image courtesy OneBlood

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ten universities and research institutions in Florida have been awarded grants to speed up development of a Zika vaccine, devise new testing methods and study the long-term impacts of the mosquito-borne virus.

Gov. Rick Scott announced the 34 grant awards Wednesday in Tampa. The grants are funded through $25 million that Scott authorized last year for Zika research and vaccine development.

The state’s surgeon general, Dr. Celeste Philip, said in a statement that Florida can’t relax its efforts to fight the Zika virus during the current winter reprieve from mosquitoes.

According to a statement from Scott’s office, the University of Miami received the largest grant award: over $13 million for Zika test and vaccine development, as well as studies of the virus’ effects in children and pregnant women.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s